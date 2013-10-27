Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates 2 fatal car crashes

The Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating two fatal car accidents that happened in Millersburg and Hartville on Saturday.

The first accident happened at 12:15 p.m. on State Route 83, just north of the Village of Millersburg.

Police say that Elaine Nelson, 68, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer southbound on State Route 83 when she veered left of center and struck a Toyota Camry driven by Delmer Lainez, 25. Nelson then struck another vehicle before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Nelson and two of the passengers in the Honda were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Lainez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not determined what caused Nelson to travel left of center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that this is the fifth fatal car crash in Holmes County in 2013.

The second fatal accident happened just before midnight on State Route 43 between the intersections of Lake O Pines Street NE and State Street NE.

Police say a Saturn was traveling south on State Route 43, when the driver veered left of center and was struck by a Chevrolet Cobalt, causing the Saturn to flip off the road.

The driver of the Cobalt, 21-year-old Anna R.Miller, was transported to Mercy hospital for incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Saturn, 24-year-old Mark S. Conti, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

