Bicyclist struck at Brook Park and W. 130th St.

Brook Park Police, emergency response crews along with the Ohio Highway State Patrol responded to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Brook Park Road and W. 103th St.

According to the Brook Park Fire Department, a male bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at approximately 4 p.m. and was transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The extent of the bicyclist's injuries are unknown as is his age and identity.

It is unclear whether or not the driver stopped after the accident.

The Brook Park Police would not make a statement at this time.

