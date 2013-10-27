Denise Zarrella reads her book at Cleveland Public Library event

19 Action News Reporter Denise Zarrella is passionate about Down Syndrome Awareness, and Saturday she read her book "Not Even the Sky is the Limit" at the Cleveland Public Library to mark the end of Down Syndrome Awareness.



"Not Even the Sky is the Limit" highlights the abilities of children and adults with Down Syndrome.

Denise's daughter Gianna, who has Down Syndrome, inspired her to write the book.

October is National Down Syndrome Awareness month. The Cleveland Public Library held an event Saturday to give families the opportunity to gather and enjoy fun activities as Down Syndrome Awareness month comes to close.

You can read more about "Not Even the Sky is the Limit", or order copies of he book at www.halopublishingr.com.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.