Chiefs hold off Browns in KC

The Cleveland Browns continued to be their own worst enemy in the 23-17 loss Sunday afternoon against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.





After a slow start Browns' starting quarterback Jason Campbell found his groove leading the offense to two scoring drives in the final three minutes of the half. Campbell appeared to be an immediate improvement at the position for the Browns; he finished the game 22-for-36 for 293 yards and two touchdowns.





Josh Gordon led Cleveland receivers Sunday catching five passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Jordan Cameron had another big game as well; he finished the game with four receptions for 81 yards.





The most outstanding performance for all the wrong reasons was the play of wide receiver Davonne Bess. After losing a fumble on a punt return Bess dropped the pass that would have given the Browns a first down and extended their final drive. Bess had three catches for 27 yards in the loss Sunday.





The Browns' running game was once again below average, totaling 57 yards on 15 carries as a team. Starting running back Willis McGahee gained 28 yards on nine carries Sunday.





After giving up 20 points in the first half, Cleveland's defense dug in and only allowed three points in the second half. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was under pressure for most of the game as Barkevious Mingo, T.J. Ward, D'Qwell Jackson, Phil Taylor, Paul Kruger and Craig Robertson each recorded sacks for a total of six, all coming in the second half.





Smith still managed to chip away at the Browns' defense, turning in one of his best statistical performances so far in 2013. Smith ran for 40 yards on six carries, and went 24-for-36 for 225 yards and two touchdowns through the air.





If the loss wasn't enough bad news for Browns' fans, wide receiver and kick returner Travis Benjamin left the game after suffering a knee injury late in the third quarter during a punt return. Benjamin did not return to the game and no word has been given on his status going forward.





Next up the (3-5) Browns come home to First Energy Stadium to take on the (3-4) Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North match up. The Ravens are fresh off their bye week and have lost two games in a row. The Browns lost the first meeting between the two teams 14-6. Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM ET.