I-90 Eddy Road exit ramp closes for repairs

The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin repair work on the Eddy Road Bridge deck over I-90 in the city of Cleveland on Sunday, October 27.

Crews will close the I-90 eastbound exit ramp to Eddy Road on Sunday, October 27 at 8 p.m. and the ramp will remain closed through late-May 2014.

Drivers will be detoured via I-90 eastbound to East 152nd Street to I-90 westbound to Eddy Road.

Also on Monday, October 28, crews will shift all lanes of I-90 eastbound under Eddy Road toward the left in order to allow demolition and deck replacement operations to take place without impacting peak travel times.

Overnight lane closures on I-90 may be necessary for bridge deck demolition operations.

On Monday, October 28, traffic on Eddy Road over I-90 will be maintained with one lane in each direction and this will remain until the project is complete in fall 2014.

The second phase of the project will begin in spring-2014 with the closure of the Eddy Road entrance ramp to I-90 eastbound for approximately five months. Motorists will be detoured via I-90 westbound to East 55th Street to I-90 eastbound.

ODOT says that the ramp closures are necessary for demolition and deck replacement operations.

