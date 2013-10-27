Loved ones hold private memorial service for Christina Adkins

Authorities are once again searching for Christina Adkins. Their current search has brought the FBI and Cleveland Police to the grassy area just off the 90 E and 176 South.

FBI: Resolution expected soon in the 1995 disappearance of Christina Adkins

The Medical Examiner has revealed that skeletal remains found near 90 East are human.

Remains found while searching for Christina Adkins are human

The search for Christina Adkins picked up steam Friday, October 11, 2013 and now confirmation by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the bones found at the scene are human.

The search for Christina Adkins picked up steam Friday, October 11, 2013. FBI and Cleveland Police spent much of the morning in the grassy area just off the 90 E and 1-76 South.

Sex offender on trial for a separate sexual assault is now being questioned about the remains found in the search of Christina Adkins.

There's an eerie connection between a man questioned about Christina Adkins and the remains found off I-490. Police say that he was also questioned about a woman found dead off I-490 back in 1994. According

Sex offender with creepy past is questioned about Christina Adkins

Justice for Christina Adkins and Pamela Pemberton. A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted convicted sex offender Elias Acevedo, Sr. Thursday in a 293 count indictment.

FBI Officials announced a press conference will be taking place in less than an hour. Authorities say the press conference is in regards to today's county indictment of Elias Acevedo, Sr. The presser,

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the remains found Oct. 10 belong to Christina Adkins.

New accusations against a sex offender, already charged with two cold case murders, are being revealed.

Friends and family gathered Friday evening to remember Christina Adkins. Adkins went missing in 1995 and was recently identified by police.

Friends, family and community members gathered at the spot where Christina Adkins was last seen some 18 years ago, hand in hand, holding candles, honoring her memory. "It's been good to have closure, but

The FBI is telling 19 Action News they did not find the remains of 18-year-old Christina Adkins in a home near where she vanished in 1995.

Nothing found in latest search for missing teen Christina Adkins

The family of Christina Adkins held a memorial service for her on Sunday, October 27 at the Scranton Road Bible Church.

The service was a private event for family, friends and neighbors.

On Friday, October 25, Christina's loved ones gathered at the place where she was last seen 18 years ago.

Although everyone hoped for a different ending, those that cared for Christina now have some closure.

Christina was five months pregnant when she disappeared in January of 1995.

Elias Acevedo was charged with Christina's murder after the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains found near I-71 and I-90 were in fact Christina's.

A memorial fundraiser for Christina's mother, Debbie will be held Nov. 15 at Sachsenhiem Hall in Cleveland.

