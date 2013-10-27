Loved ones hold private memorial service for Christina Adkins - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Loved ones hold private memorial service for Christina Adkins

The family of Christina Adkins held a memorial service for her on Sunday, October 27 at the Scranton Road Bible Church.

The service was a private event for family, friends and neighbors. 

On Friday, October 25, Christina's loved ones gathered at the place where she was last seen 18 years ago.

Although everyone hoped for a different ending, those that cared for Christina now have some closure.

Christina was five months pregnant when she disappeared in January of 1995.

Elias Acevedo was charged with Christina's murder after the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains found near I-71 and I-90 were in fact Christina's.

A memorial fundraiser for Christina's mother, Debbie will be held Nov. 15 at Sachsenhiem Hall in Cleveland.

