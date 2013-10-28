Cleveland mother under investigation for death of newborn

A Cleveland mother is under investigation for the death of a newborn baby at home.

Late Sunday night, Cleveland police were called to an apartment on Othello Avenue. 19 Action News has learned the mother called for help for herself after delivering the baby, and claims she didn't know she was pregnant.

Police found the baby's body wrapped in a garbage bag under loads of laundry in the apartment.

A source close to the case tells Reporter Ed Gallek that the mother cut the baby's umbilical cord with a knife. The knife was found in the bathroom.

