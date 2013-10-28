Wadsworth: Police investigate rash of vehicle break-ins

Police in Wadsworth are urging vigilance after a string of thefts from vehicles.

Targeted neighborhoods include Highland Avenue, Ohio Avenue and N. Pardee Street. Items stolen include GPS units, cell phones, other electronic devices, wallets/purses and loose change.

Here are some basic tips to prevent these types of crimes:

Lock any vehicles when left unattended

Do not store valuable items in vehicles

If property is left in vehicles, do not leave it visible

Park in a well-lit area

Police are asking anyone who notices unusual or unfamiliar vehicles, persons or activities to contact them at 330-334-1511 (non-emergency) or at 911 in case of an emergency.

