Akron: Firestone teacher under fire for racist rant on Facebook - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron: Firestone teacher under fire for racist rant on Facebook

Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
Firestone High School, Akron Firestone High School, Akron
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

A Firestone High School teacher is being investigated by school officials after apparently posting a Facebook rant with the "n" word in it.

The veteran Akron teacher was apparently upset about disrespectful kids coming from what he calls "the ghetto" to trick or treat.

The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while the school conducts an investigation.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly