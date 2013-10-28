Teen pistol-whipped, robbed walking home from library

A 15-year-old honor student was attacked while walking home from the library on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Hinsdale and Wrenford in South Euclid.

According to the boy's mother, the teen was approached by two men around 17 to 20 years old. They put a gun to his head and went after his wallet. They then pistol whipped her son and beat him. The teen is now at University Hospitals where he just underwent reconstructive surgery on his face.

Nicholas Landrey was driving by and noticed the victim balled up in a fetal position not moving. So, he stopped to help and called police.

"I think he was a little bit in a daze, confused, kind of just knocked the sense into him that someone was there trying to help him," described Landrey.

According to police, Cleveland Heights police responded to a similar robbery just days before.

The description of the suspects is vague. Police are still searching for them.

"It is unfortunate that there is a possible permanent affect to this, and these two young guys that decided to rob him and hold him at gunpoint, they are going to jail for a long time when they are caught - when, not if," added Landrey.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.