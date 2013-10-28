BREAKING: New pictures of vehicle involved in deadly hit, skip death of 5-year-old

BREAKING: New pictures of vehicle involved in deadly hit, skip d - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police are still looking for the hit and run driver who fatally struck a little boy on Cleveland's west side on Friday.

Israel Thorton was struck at West 37th & Denison by a light-colored SUV or caravan as he and his mother were on their way to his school. The child was rushed to Metro, where he passed away.

After hitting little Israel, the driver continued eastbound on Denison. Police believe the suspect vehicle may have damage to the grill or front end. License plate is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Second District at 216-623-5200 or the Hit Skip Unit at 216-623-5191.  Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

