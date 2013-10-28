BREAKING: New pictures of vehicle involved in deadly hit, skip death of 5-year-old

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Cleveland Police and detectives are seeking the public's help in finding the driver and vehicle involved a hit-and-run that killed a little boy Friday morning. Authorities urge everyone to keep their eyes open for a light colored SUV or caravan that they say may have damage to the grill or below.

The family of Israel Thornton, the 5-year-old killed in a hit-skip incident on Friday, October 25, will hold a vigil at West 37 th and Denison, the place where he was fatally hit.

Cleveland police are still looking for the hit and run driver who fatally struck a little boy on Cleveland's west side on Friday.

Israel Thorton was struck at West 37th & Denison by a light-colored SUV or caravan as he and his mother were on their way to his school. The child was rushed to Metro, where he passed away.

After hitting little Israel, the driver continued eastbound on Denison. Police believe the suspect vehicle may have damage to the grill or front end. License plate is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Second District at 216-623-5200 or the Hit Skip Unit at 216-623-5191. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

