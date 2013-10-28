Browns: Travis Benjamin lost for season

Travis Benjamin, the Browns' dynamic punt returner, will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his knee while trying to return a punt late in the third quarter of yesterday's 23-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Benjamin, who has electrified fans all season, and was the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week back in Week 5 after taking a punt back for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, was trying to spin out of a tackle when the injury occurred.

Head coach Rob Chudzinski said on Monday that Devone Bess, who fumbled while trying to return a punt midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, will continue to handle return duties, while cornerback Joe Haden may also get an opportunity.

