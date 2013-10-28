Browns: Travis Benjamin lost for season - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns: Travis Benjamin lost for season

Travis Benjamin Travis Benjamin
BEREA, OH (WOIO) -

Travis Benjamin, the Browns' dynamic punt returner, will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his knee while trying to return a punt late in the third quarter of yesterday's 23-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Benjamin, who has electrified fans all season, and was the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week back in Week 5 after taking a punt back for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, was trying to spin out of a tackle when the injury occurred.

Head coach Rob Chudzinski said on Monday that Devone Bess, who fumbled while trying to return a punt midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, will continue to handle return duties, while cornerback Joe Haden may also get an opportunity. 

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly