Kent's annual Halloween bash ends with 43 arrests

According to the City of Kent Police Department's official count, the college town's 2013 Halloween celebration resulted in 43 arrests.

Prohibition charges accounted for half of the arrests made. Following prohibition, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, aggravated robbery and resisting arrest were among other reasons that party-goers were taken into custody.

The number of arrests made this year is down from 2012, when Kent Police detained 57 people. In 2011, police arrested 21 individuals and in 2010 cops took 53 people into custody.

