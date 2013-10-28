Jury selection underway in murder trial of transgender female - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jury selection underway in murder trial of transgender female

Andrey L. Bridges (Source: Cleveland Police) Andrey L. Bridges (Source: Cleveland Police)
Carl Edward Acoff, Jr. (Source: Cleveland Police) Carl Edward Acoff, Jr. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Jury selection is underway in the trial for accused killer Andrey Bridges.

On January 5, Bridges allegedly stabbed the 20-year-old transgender, Carl Acoff, Jr., a.k.a. Cemia Dove, multiple times resulting in the victim's death.

On April 17, police responded to 7166 McKenzie Road in Olmsted Township for a report of a body floating in a retention pond on the property.

After further investigation, Bridges was arrested on May 6, and has been held on a $5 million bond.

