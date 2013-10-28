Jury selection underway in murder trial of transgender female

Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman and members and supporters of the transgender community gathered on the steps of Cleveland City Hall Wednesday to address the recent murder of Carl Acoff, Jr., 20.

Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman and members and supporters of the transgender community will gather on the steps of Cleveland City Hall at 3 p.m. to address the recent murder of Carl Acoff, Jr.,

Councilman, transgender community gather in wake of murder

Councilman, transgender community gather in wake of murder

Just after a family speaks out about the gruesome murder of a loved one, a suspect is arrested.

Just after a family speaks out about the gruesome murder of a loved one, a suspect is arrested.

Olmsted Township Police arrest suspect for body found in pond

Olmsted Township Police arrest suspect for body found in pond

Funeral services were held Monday for 20-year-old Carl Acoff. Services were held at the Temple Baptist Church in East Cleveland.

Carl Acoff's family is breathing a sigh of relief, now that the suspected killer has been caught and is behind bars. Olmsted Township Police say the victim was a member of the transgender community.

Memorial slated for victim found in Olmsted Township pond

Memorial slated for victim found in Olmsted Township pond

A 36-year old Cleveland man has been indicted in the killing of a 20-year old transgender woman.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty announced that Andrey L. Bridges, 36, of Cleveland, was charged in a six count indictment including one count of Aggravated Murder, one count of Murder, one

Andrey L. Bridges indicted for the death of 20-Year-Old Carl Acoff, Jr.

Andrey L. Bridges indicted for the death of 20-Year-Old Carl Acoff, Jr.

Carl Acoff's family is breathing a sigh of relief, now that the suspected killer has been caught and is behind bars. Olmsted Township Police say the victim was a member of the transgender community.

Carl Acoff's family is breathing a sigh of relief, now that the suspected killer has been caught and is behind bars. Olmsted Township Police say the victim was a member of the transgender community.

murder victim's family looking for answers

Murder victim's family looking for answers

Jury selection is underway in the trial for accused killer Andrey Bridges.

On January 5, Bridges allegedly stabbed the 20-year-old transgender, Carl Acoff, Jr., a.k.a. Cemia Dove, multiple times resulting in the victim's death.

On April 17, police responded to 7166 McKenzie Road in Olmsted Township for a report of a body floating in a retention pond on the property.

After further investigation, Bridges was arrested on May 6, and has been held on a $5 million bond.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.