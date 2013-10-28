KENT: 3 arrested for string of armed robberies after Halloween celebration

The Kent Police Department is investigating three armed robberies that occurred in a span of an hour in different parts of the city on Sunday, October 27, at the conclusion of the unofficial Halloween celebration.

Officers report that three suspects armed with handguns approached victims demanding valuables. The incidents occurred on Cram Ave., Franklin Ave., and Golden Oaks Dr. between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 4:22 a.m.

A short time after the last robbery, the suspects were stopped in a vehicle and taken into custody.

Three suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and complicity to aggravated robbery.

Two of the victims sustained minor injuries during the robberies.

Police identify the three suspects involved as 19-year-old Gary L. Bacchus Jr. of Cleveland Hts., charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, 21-year-old Michael Mccollins of Cleveland, charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and 19-year-old Christopher B. Mason Jr. of Euclid, charged with complicity to aggravated robbery.

Authorities say that photos of the suspects will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

