Guards punished for missing gun at checkpoint

There's new fall out from three guards who missed a gun in a woman's purse as she came through a checkpoint at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on October 8.

Authorities say that one guard has been fired, one has been suspended for 30 days and one has been suspended for 15 days.

Two of the three guards are already facing a criminal charge as well for dereliction of duty.

The county says that security officer Debra Black was fired, security officer Rose Kresty was suspended for 30 days without pay and officer Patrick Gheen was suspended for 15 days without pay.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.