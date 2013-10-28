IN CLEVELAND: Bank robbery at Huntington Bank on Mayfield Road

Cleveland FBI are looking for a suspect that robbed the Huntington Bank located at 11457 Mayfield Road on Monday, October 28.

Authorities say that the suspect provided a note indicating a bank robbery and indicated in the note that he had a weapon but weapon was seen.

There were no reported injuries.

Witnesses say that the suspect acted alone and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately in his 50's in age, approximately 6'0" tall, medium build, graying hair, gray stubble on his face, he was wearing a green coat and a blue ball cap.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 or to the Cleveland Division of Police, 3rd District at 216-623-5300. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible for this bank robbery.

