A Cleveland man is wanted for a violent crime. Brandon S. Betliskey, 25, is wanted by Cleveland Police First District Detective Bureau for felonious assault. 19 Action News has learned the victim had

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Brandon Betliskey.

Betliskey is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland Police Department. Betliskey is wanted for attempted murder. It is alleged that on 09/25/13, Betliskey stabbed a man several times. The victim had a brief argument with a relative of Betliskey. The victim yelled at the relative for trespassing in his neighbor's yard. The relative returned with Betliskey and an accomplice, Danny Torres. After a verbal argument, the two attacked the victim and Betliskey allegedly produced a knife and began stabbing the victim. The attempted murder occurred near the 3300 block of W. 100th St. in Cleveland. Torres is currently in custody for the assault.

Betliskey is a 25 year old white male standing approximately 5'11" and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Betliskey is believed to be hiding out on the west side of Cleveland. He also has a previous address near the 3200 block of Warren Rd. in Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Brandon Betliskey, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

