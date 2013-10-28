EXCLUSIVE: Teen speaks out about pistol-whip attack walking to library

A teenager was attacked while walking home from the library on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Hinsdale and Wrenford in South Euclid.

A teen is speaking out from his hospital bed about getting jumped at gunpoint on a quiet suburban street.

He spoke by phone from his hospital bed. His family wants justice and he's sending a warning. This could happen to you.

"They come over to the other side of the street and start following me. Guy comes up behind me puts a gun to my head. I turned around see it is a gun. The other guy with him starts punching me, " the victim told 19 Action News.

The 15-year-old ended up in the hospital just by walking on Sunday afternoon in South Euclid. As he walked to the library, he was jumped by two males.

"It was an empty street that day. Nobody was around. So I guess it was just an opportune time," he added.

"I want justice for my son," said his mother.

She hopes someone saw something, or knows something.

Nicholas Landrey found the teen after the incident. "I asked him if he was okay. He said he got robbed."

Landrey found the victim near the intersection of Hinsdale and Wrenford. He stopped, and got him help.

The mother of the victim asked us not to identify her son with the attackers still out there. The victim is recovering at University Hospitals from neck fractures. Plus, he has staples and stitches all over his face and head.

The family says the honor student is on the debate team at school and active in student government.

And he made sure to thank Landrey for helping.

"I thank him so much. I really do. I don't know how long I would've been laying there," he said.

If you know anything about this attack, call crime stoppers and you ma get a reward. Call 216-252-7463.

The teen says, let this be a lesson. No matter where you are, watch your back.

