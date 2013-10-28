Trick-or-Treat legislation for safer streets put on hold in Amherst

One city councilman is expressing concerns about sex offenders living in Amherst with Halloween just days away.

He wants to ban them from taking part in any festivities.

There are 11 sex offenders living in the town of just over 12,000 people.

With trick-or-treaters preparing to go door-to-door on Halloween, Amherst City Councilman Phil Van Treuren talked about introducing legislation to make these streets safer.

They plan to make them safer by requiring exterior lights on the homes of sex offenders to be turned off during certain hours and preventing them from opening their doors to children.

"I definitely agree. I don't think they should be able to have contact with kids.I don't think that that's right. I think we'd feel a lot safer with our kids if we knew that. I mean it's already a dangerous thing for kids to be out on Halloween," Amanda Pilarsh told 19 Action News.

But, at Monday night's city council meeting, the push for the legislation was put on hold.

"I got some terrific constructive criticism and ideas about this. I no longer think it's a good idea to try to push this through on emergency," Treuren said.

Amherst's law director will research constitutional issues and other city council members will have a chance to give their input on potential legislation.

"People are so sensitive nowadays, that I think it'll be very hard for it to pass through," Amherst resident Samuel Crlenjak said.

Right now, there's no timetable for when this legislation will be ready for the city council here to consider.

