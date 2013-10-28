Body, marijuana and weapons found in Tremont home

A body, marijuana production system and weapons were found at a home Monday in the Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland.

Authorities spent hours Monday in the 2000 block of W. 13 Place.

A man was declared dead at the scene, police said. He apparently failed to pick his wife up from work so she called police. They found him inside the home.

They believe his cause of death is natural.

Once inside the residence officers located a small marijuana growing operation. The Division's Narcotics Unit was notified and is investigating. The Bomb Unit responded as a precautionary measure.

Sources say weapons were found, too.

