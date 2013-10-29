Good Tuesday morning NE Ohio TODAY: Mostly cloudy, HIGH 56

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Repeat of Monday with a little more clouds. High: 56

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, more mild and dry. Lows: 44

WEDNESDAY: Great start. By noon partly sunny and almost 60! Rain in P.M. High: 64

THURSDAY: Windy and Warm. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs: 67

Trick or Treat NIGHT: Windy with heavy rain. Warm. Trick or Treats forecast: 55

