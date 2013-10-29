10 arrested, two injured in annual Chagrin Falls pumpkin roll

The annual pumpkin roll took place in Chagrin Falls early Tuesday morning.

Teens smash and roll pumpkins as they slide down Grove Hill. The event is over 40 years strong.

Police shutdown the roll about a half hour into the event after people started to get hurt. Two people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Police made 10 arrests for underage drinking.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.