Power restored at the Horseshoe Casino

The Higbee Building lost power around 5 a.m. Tuesday when a transformer failed.

The Horseshoe Casino was running on a back-up generator and the second floor was closed to gamblers.

Around 11 a.m., the transformer was repaired, the power restored and the second floor of the Horseshoe reopened to patrons. 

