Family of little boy killed in hit and run prepare to celebrate his life

Cleveland Police and detectives are seeking the public's help in finding the driver and vehicle involved a hit-and-run that killed a little boy Friday morning. Authorities urge everyone to keep their eyes open for a light colored SUV or caravan that they say may have damage to the grill or below.

Authorities urge everyone to keep their eyes open for the light colored SUV or caravan that they say may have damage to the grill or below.

The family of Israel Thornton, the 5-year-old killed in a hit-skip incident on Friday, October 25, will hold a vigil at West 37 th and Denison, the place where he was fatally hit.

The family of Israel Thornton, the 5-year-old killed in a hit-skip incident on Friday, October 25, will hold a vigil at West 37 th and Denison, the place where he was fatally hit.

Cleveland police are still looking for the hit and run driver who fatally struck a little boy on Cleveland's west side on Friday. Israel Thorton was struck at West 37th & Denison by a light-colored SUV or caravan as he and his mother were on their way to his school.

The parents of a child killed in a hit-skip accident speaking out Monday and asking for your help. They just want closure in the death of their 5-year-old son.

Israel Thornton's mother, Leah Simmons, says she doesn't hate the person who hit and killed her son. She calls it an accident and she wants that person to turn themselves in. Isreal was killed Friday

The family of the little boy killed by a hit and run driver on Cleveland's west side last week is planning to celebrate his life.

On Saturday morning, November 2, a concert will be held at Second Calvary Baptist Church to celebrate the life of 5-year-old Israel Thorton. The celebration is open to the public.

Little Israel was struck at West 37th & Denison by a light-colored SUV or caravan as he waited for his school bus with an older cousin. The child was rushed to Metro, where he passed away.

After hitting little Israel, the driver continued eastbound on Denison. Police believe the suspect vehicle may have damage to the grill or front end. License plate is unknown. The vehicle was caught by a security camera from a passing school bus.

Israel's parents tell 19 Action News their son loved his church and his school, and say their son wanted to be a Buckeye and a doctor when he grew up. They are urging the hit and run driver to please come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Second District at 216-623-5200 or the Hit Skip Unit at 216-623-5191. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

Celebration of life for Israel Thorton

Open to the Public

Saturday, November 2

9:30 a.m. Wake

10 a.m. Service

Second Calvary Baptist Church

12017 Emery Avenue, Cleveland

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.