Family of little boy killed in hit and run prepare to celebrate his life

Israel Thorton (Source: Family) Israel Thorton (Source: Family)
Suspect vehicle (Source: Cleveland Police) Suspect vehicle (Source: Cleveland Police)

The family of the little boy killed by a hit and run driver on Cleveland's west side last week is planning to celebrate his life.

On Saturday morning, November 2, a concert will be held at Second Calvary Baptist Church to celebrate the life of 5-year-old Israel Thorton. The celebration is open to the public.

Little Israel was struck at West 37th & Denison by a light-colored SUV or caravan as he waited for his school bus with an older cousin. The child was rushed to Metro, where he passed away.

After hitting little Israel, the driver continued eastbound on Denison. Police believe the suspect vehicle may have damage to the grill or front end. License plate is unknown. The vehicle was caught by a security camera from a passing school bus.

Israel's parents tell 19 Action News their son loved his church and his school, and say their son wanted to be a Buckeye and a doctor when he grew up. They are urging the hit and run driver to please come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Second District at 216-623-5200 or the Hit Skip Unit at 216-623-5191. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

Celebration of life for Israel Thorton
Open to the Public
Saturday, November 2
9:30 a.m. Wake
10 a.m. Service
Second Calvary Baptist Church
12017 Emery Avenue, Cleveland

