Medical Examiner rules on cause of death for murdered mother and son

The deaths of a Tallmadge mother and her young son are being investigated as a double homicide. The bodies of Wendy Ralston, 31, and her son, Peyton, 5, were found wrapped in a comforter set in a wooded area in the 500 block of Stone Creek Drive on August 10.

The Summit County Medical Examiner has confirmed a body found is that of missing Tallmadge mother Wendy Ralston.

19 Action News Reporter Dan Deroos spoke with Tallmadge investigators regarding any new developments in the murders of Wendy Ralston and her 5-year-old son Peyton.

19 Action News Reporter Dan Deroos spoke with Tallmadge investigators regarding any new developments in the murders of Wendy Ralston and her 5-year-old son Peyton.

Searching for answers and a cold-blooded killer. Tallmadge police continue their investigation into the death of a mother and child. The Tallmadge Police continue to guard the home where a mother

Still no arrests in Tallmadge double murder

Still no arrests in Tallmadge double murder

At the home where police believe Wendy Ralston and her 5-year-old son, Peyton, were murdered, the 24-hour police guard is gone. That said, behind-the-scenes intensive investigation continues. The home

At the home where police believe Wendy Ralston and her 5-year-old son, Peyton, were murdered, the 24-hour police guard is gone. That said, behind-the-scenes intensive investigation continues. The home

One of the big questions people asked in the wake of the murders of Wendy Ralston and her 5-year-old son Peyton was "Where was Daniel Tighe?"

One of the big questions people asked in the wake of the murders of Wendy Ralston and her 5-year-old son Peyton was "Where was Daniel Tighe?"

The latest on the Tallmadge murders investigation

The latest on the Tallmadge murders investigation

This afternoon at 1 p.m., Tallmadge detectives with the assistance of the Akron Bureau of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested murder suspect Daniel T. Tighe, 39, of Akron.

This afternoon at 1 p.m., Tallmadge detectives with the assistance of the Akron Bureau of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested murder suspect Daniel T. Tighe, 39, of Akron.

The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and their five-year-old son made his first court appearance on Friday morning. 39-year-old Daniel T. Tighe is facing charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence. A judge set his bond at $1M.

The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and their five-year-old son will have his initial court appearance on Friday morning. 39-year-old Daniel T. Tighe is facing charges of aggravated murder

New details in the double murder of a Tallmadge mother and her young son. Summit County Prosecuting Attorney Sherri Bevan Walsh announced that her office filed an indictment against Daniel Tighe, 39, for the murders of Wendy Ralston and their five-year-old son, Peyton.

Summit County Prosecuting Attorney Sherri Bevan Walsh today announced that her office filed an indictment against Daniel Tighe, 39, of Breiding Avenue in Akron, for the murders of Wendy Ralston and their

The Summit County Medical Examiner has signed the death certificates for a mother and her young son murdered in Tallmadge.

The badly decomposed bodies of Wendy Ralston and her son, 5-year-old Peyton, were found behind their home on Stone Creek Drive in August.

The cause of death for Wendy Ralston is listed as "unspecified violence" with a contributory condition listed as "perimortem hyoid bone fracture." The manner of death was ruled as homicide.

Peyton's cause of death is listed as "unspecified violence." The manner of death was also ruled a homicide.

Wendy's ex-boyfriend and Peyton's father, Daniel Tighe, 39, has been charged in the double murder. If convicted, Tighe can be sentenced to death.

He remains jailed on $1M bond.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.