Medical Examiner rules on cause of death for murdered mother and son

TALLMADGE, OH (WOIO) -

The Summit County Medical Examiner has signed the death certificates for a mother and her young son murdered in Tallmadge.

The badly decomposed bodies of Wendy Ralston and her son, 5-year-old Peyton, were found behind their home on Stone Creek Drive in August.

The cause of death for Wendy Ralston is listed as "unspecified violence" with a contributory condition listed as "perimortem hyoid bone fracture." The manner of death was ruled as homicide. 

Peyton's cause of death is listed as "unspecified violence."  The manner of death was also ruled a homicide.

Wendy's ex-boyfriend and Peyton's father, Daniel Tighe, 39, has been charged in the double murder. If convicted, Tighe can be sentenced to death.

He remains jailed on $1M bond.

