Rain on Halloween?, Accused Killer of Transgender Female on Trial, IRS needs volunteers

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Repeat of Monday with a little more clouds. High: 56

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, more mild and dry. Lows: 44

WEDNESDAY: Great start. By noon partly sunny and almost 60! Rain in P.M. High: 64

THURSDAY: Windy and Warm. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs: 67

Trick or Treat NIGHT: Windy with heavy rain. Warm. Trick or Treats forecast: 55

Jury selection is underway in the trial for accused killer Andrey Bridges.On January 5, Bridges allegedly stabbed the 20-year-old transgender, Carl Acoff, Jr., a.k.a. Cemia Dove, multiple times resulting in the victim's death. On April 17, police responded to 7166 McKenzie Road in Olmsted Township for a report of a body floating in a retention pond on the property. After further investigation, Bridges was arrested on May 6, and has been held on a $5 million bond.

The Internal Revenue Service is seeking new and returning volunteers to help low-income working families and seniors in Greater Cleveland and elsewhere prepare and file their federal income taxes during the 2014 tax return filing season. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs, volunteers receive specialized training for duties as tax preparers, quality reviewers, interpreters, greeters, and more. Upon successful completion of their training, volunteers receive IRS certification and are eligible to participate in a VITA/TCE program supporting people in their local community.

Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager