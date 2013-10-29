Belt Beating: Prison for man who used extreme punishment on child

A Cleveland mother has been arrested on suspicion of disciplining her 9-year-old daughter by tying her up in a chair naked and beating her. The mother was arrested Monday night in the 400 block of East

A Cleveland mother has been arrested on suspicion of disciplining her 9-year-old daughter by tying her up in a chair naked and beating her. The mother was arrested Monday night in the 400 block of East

Charges have now been filed against a Cleveland mother for tying her 9-year-old daughter to a chair naked and beating her. A charge of kidnapping has been filed against Domonique Jones.

Charges have now been filed against a Cleveland mother for tying her 9-year-old daughter to a chair naked and beating her. A charge of kidnapping has been filed Domonique Jones. A kidnapping charge can

Cleveland mom charged for tying naked daughter to chair and beating her with belt

Cleveland mom charged for tying naked daughter to chair and beating her with belt

A Cleveland mother accused of tying her 9-year-old daughter to a chair naked and beating her was in court on Tuesday.

A Cleveland mother accused of tying her 9-year-old daughter to a chair naked and beating her was in court on Tuesday. Domonique Jones, 28, On April 22, as a means of discipline, Jones tied her daughter

A Cleveland man sentenced to prison in a horrific case of child abuse.

Tuesday morning, Joe McCurdy III learned his punishment for using inappropriate punishment on a child - a year in prison.

This, after McCurdy walked in on a violent situation at his girlfriend's house and made it worse.

On April 22, Domonique Jones, McCurdy's girlfriend, allegedly tied her 9-year old daughter to a chair using belts. Jones then began whipping the victim with a belt. Jones then called the father of her children to come over and help discipline the child.

The father showed up at the same time McCurdy. When the father saw what was happening, he immediately called police.

According to police, Jones continued whipping her daughter, and McCurdy used his belt to beat the girl's seven-year-old brother, who was trying to protect her.

Judge Pamela Barker reviewed pictures of the bruises and cuts the two children suffered. Even more graphic was the chair, which prosecutors brought to court. Belts were fashioned on the legs to hold the girl down. There was physical abuse, but the kids father says emotional as well.

"This situation right here, my kids is always talking about it," said father Jermaind Mittner. "All they do is just the same situation that's goin on right here, that's all they do to each other every day."

Domonique Jones has pleaded not guilty and faces trial.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.