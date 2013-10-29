Akron Police investigate home invasion

Akron Police say that on Monday, October 29, at approximately 5:30 p.m., three armed suspects forced their way into a home in the 700 block of Noah Avenue.

One of the residents says that while he was in the basement watching television he was startled by three men with a shotgun that ordered him upstairs and demanded his cell phone and gold necklace.

A second resident was located by the intruders and ordered to hand over other items in the household such as money, an iPad, an Xbox, and an empty safe.

Officers say the suspects fled before they arrived.

Neighbors report seeing a possible gray, four door, Chevy Impala in the area during the home invasion.

One of the suspects is described as a black male standing 5'09", 145 lbs., with a birthmark on the left side of his face. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.