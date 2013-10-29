East Cleveland triple murder suspect re-indicted, faces death penalty if convicted

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has re-indicted Michael Madison for the murders of three women whose bodies were found in East Cleveland this summer.

This time, the grand jury has added specifications that could result in a death sentence, Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty announced on Tuesday.

The grand jury charged Madison, 36, with two counts each of aggravated murder in the deaths of Shetisha Sheeley, Angela H. Deskins and Shirellda Terry.

Each aggravated murder charge in the superseding indictment includes allegations that the murders represented a "course of conduct" by the defendant and that he committed them while committing another felony. Those specifications could lead to a death penalty.

The 14-count indictment also included three counts of kidnapping, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse, one count of rape and one count of having weapons under disability.

Police found the first victim on July 19 after answering a complaint about odors coming from an East Cleveland garage. Two more bodies were discovered the following day.

Madison remains jailed on $6M bond. He is due back in court on Thursday.

