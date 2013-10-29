Read the Grievance: Cleveland officers in deadly chase appealing discipline

19 Action News has obtained a copy of a grievance filed on behalf of the dozens of officers disciplined this month for the massive police chase last November that ended with two people killed.

Earlier this month, the city punished the patrol officers involved in the actual chase, handing out suspensions and written disciplinary letters.

The grievance appeals the punishment, arguing that the discipline in this case was harsher than it's been in past cases. It also argues that the discipline should not have been handed out when the criminal investigation still has not been wrapped up.

Earlier, police supervisors also appealed their punishment and that is moving toward hearings with an arbitrator.

A county prosecutor has still not decided on any criminal charges.

On November 29, 2012, police chased a car with two people from Cleveland to East Cleveland. Officers first saw the car speeding and heard what appeared to be a gunshot coming from it. The driver refused to stop, and officers reported seeing a weapon in the car, but no gun was ever found. The 28-minute chase ended with officers firing 137 shots into the car, killing the driver, Timothy Russell and the passenger, Malissa Williams.

