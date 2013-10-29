2013 Cuyahoga County Bed Bug Educational Conference

The Cuyahoga County Bed Bug Task Force is holding its fourth annual Bed Bug Educational Conference on Tuesday, October 29 at the Grace Christian & Missionary Alliance Church located at 7393 Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights.

With the increase in bed bug activity in Northeast Ohio, local health officials and pest control operators have had to respond to an increase in bed bug related complaints.

Bed bugs can be found in offices, retail stores, hospitals, libraries, dormitories, nursing homes, movie theaters, and many other locations frequented by the public.

To help deal with the growing local concern with bed bugs, a number of interested parties representing local health departments, service agencies and businesses impacted by bed bugs or directly involved in bed bug control began to meet and work together to create a local task force in early 2010.

400 members of the community attended the conference in 2012.

The topics that are covered during the conference are: