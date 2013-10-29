Akron robber threatens to "blow a hole the size of Texas" in Rite Aid clerk

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Rite Aid on East Waterloo Road in Akron was robbed.

The clerk reported the suspect entered the drug store and approached the counter. The suspect told the clerk he would "blow a hole in the clerk the size of Texas, if he didn't give him the money from the register." The suspect had something in his hand that emitted a red laser light on the clerk. The clerk opened the register and gave the suspect an unreported amount of cash before the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a man, 5'09" - 5'10", stocky, wearing a dark blue coat with a thin horizontal light or white stripe about halfway down the coat, blue jeans, tan shoes or boots, tan or crème colored gloves, and a ski mask that was black and red with a green thin stripe.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Akron Police at 330-375-2181.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.