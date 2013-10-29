Medina City School Board members suspend superintendent without - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Medina City School Board members suspend superintendent without pay

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) -

The Medina City School Board of Education passed a resolution Monday to suspend superintendent Dr. Randolph Stepp without pay pending a termination proceeding.  

A review released earlier this month by Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost confirmed Dr. Stepp misused public funds - including new revelations of buying more than $2,300 in gift cards to restaurants and specialty food stores.  

Findings for recovery totaling more than $4,100 were issued against Dr. Stepp in the agreed-upon procedures report.
 
"When public officials gain a sense of entitlement, this sort of bad spending follows," Auditor Yost said.  "I am eagerly awaiting the rest of the facts from the U. S. Department of Education about his personal school loans."
 
Auditors found that during the audit period of July 1, 2005 through March 31, 2013, there were eight instances where expenditures totaling $4,121 did not appear to have a proper public purpose.  

