Medina City School Board members suspend superintendent without pay

A review released Tuesday by Auditor of State Dave Yost confirmed that the superintendent of the Medina City School District misused public funds - including new revelations of buying more than $2,300 in gift cards to restaurants and specialty food stores. Findings for recovery totaling more than $4,100 were issued against Superintendent Randolph Stepp in the agreed-upon procedures report.

The Medina City School Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday night giving notice to Dr. Randolph Stepp of his Opportunity to Appear before the Board for a Loudermill Hearing.

The Medina City School Board of Education passed a resolution Monday to suspend superintendent Dr. Randolph Stepp without pay pending a termination proceeding.

A review released earlier this month by Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost confirmed Dr. Stepp misused public funds - including new revelations of buying more than $2,300 in gift cards to restaurants and specialty food stores.





"When public officials gain a sense of entitlement, this sort of bad spending follows," Auditor Yost said. "I am eagerly awaiting the rest of the facts from the U. S. Department of Education about his personal school loans."

Auditors found that during the audit period of July 1, 2005 through March 31, 2013, there were eight instances where expenditures totaling $4,121 did not appear to have a proper public purpose.



