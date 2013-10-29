Cleveland Browns host party for kids at the Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Browns players, members of the Browns Women's Organization (BWO) and Party City hosted a "spook-tacular" Halloween party Tuesday for more than 75 children at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.



Browns players and the BWO joined kids, who are receiving treatment or attending the autism school at Cleveland Clinic, in a Halloween parade, complete with costumes and door-to-door trick-or-treating and crafts.





Along with the Browns and Cleveland Clinic, Party City helped provide festive decorations and treats for the participants and Cleveland Clinic's patients and staff to enjoy during and after the event.



