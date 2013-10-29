Help police nab a couple of brewery burglars

Cleveland Police is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects accused in a robbery.

On Monday, October 21, 2013, at approximately 2:30 a.m., three individuals burglarized the Great Lakes Brewery located 2516 Market Avenue on Cleveland's west side. Once inside the group caused thousands of dollars in damages and stole five hundred feet of copper electrical cable. After the theft the suspects fled the scene in an undetermined direction.

The suspects are described as three individuals wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark colored pants. After further investigation the suspects were observed on security video Sunday, October 20, conducting surveillance on the brewery.

Anyone with information as to the identification or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging: Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

