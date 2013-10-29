Chardon Schools on the receiving end of recovery funds

U.S. Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14) is welcoming the news that Chardon Local Schools in Chardon, OH will receive a $269,530.00 grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The funds will be received through the Project SERV program, which is purposed with helping school districts recover from a violent or traumatic event in which the learning environment has been disrupted. Joyce stated:

"Today's news provides some comfort, as we take an important step toward helping our community recover from this unthinkable tragedy. As County Prosecutor at the time, I saw firsthand the grief and devastation that no parent should ever have to experience."

Joyce continued, "Today and every day, we honor the memory of Daniel, Demetrius, and Russell who were loved by their families, embraced by their communities and had their whole lives ahead of them. May God bless them and may God bless their families."

As a part of the entire recovery process, Chardon Local Schools has developed a Healing Committee consisting of local mental health agencies and providers including the National Center for Bereavement and Trauma, as well as local agencies which are the leading centers in trauma. As a result of the feedback and collaboration with all agencies and providers, Chardon intends to provide Mental Health Counseling Social Workers to: screen students and staff who witnessed or were victims of the tragedy for additional support within the school environment and referrals to outside support; and assist in the implementation of Cognitive Behavior Interventions for Trauma in Schools (CBITS), which includes screening students in the high school and middle school for trauma, completing individual screenings based on the results of the initial screening, and implementing CBITS groups to educate students on developing coping mechanisms related to trauma.

On the morning of February 27, 2012, a student gunman opened fire, tragically killing three students and injuring two others with one treated on the scene. Dave Joyce was the prosecuting attorney for Geauga County for 24 years.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.