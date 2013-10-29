700 Cleveland Clinic employees moving out of Euclid Ave. offices

At least 700 data, IT and other administrative employees with the Cleveland Clinic will vacate their current offices on Euclid Ave. in Cleveland and relocate to the Bank of America building in Beachwood.

Eileen Sheil tells 19 Action News that they've been plagued with too many physical issues in their current building, the former Parker-Hannifin building, like flooding and electrical problems.

Just like the Parker-Hannifin building, the Cleveland clinic was gifted the Bank of America building.

The employees will make the move at the end of next year.

