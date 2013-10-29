New push for guns allowed in churches and day cares

New push for concealed carry law in churches and day cares

"No firearms allowed in building" signs could be a thing of the past, that's if an Ohio lawmaker gets his way.

Representative Ron Maag is pushing for it to be legal for a person to carry a concealed weapon into places like churches, private aircrafts, government buildings and day cares.

Stella Moga-Kennedy owns and runs nine Le Chaperon Rouge day care centers in Northeast Ohio.

She's on board with the idea of the push for the new law.

"So many places with so many criminals going and killing children. I'm very concerned about what's happening in our country with children," says Moga-Kennedy.

She says her schools have security measures in place. Parents must use a fingerprint scanner to get through the doors. They also have surveillance cameras.

If it were legal to carry a gun at day care centers, she says having access to the weapon in a lockbox is the safest way.

"Only the key people in the school have access to the box and God forbid, we are right there we can act," says Moga-Kennedy.

Mike Dawson, owner of Five Star Firearms, in Seven Hills, says guns have no place in a day care with children running around. He says, right now there are some churches that allow them.

"I don't think a day care is a proper place. Different places, different people. You have to make that decision on an individual basis," says Dawson.

Dawson added, no matter what the law is carrying a concealed weapon is serious. "It's absolutely a big responsibility."

"We have to do more for the children to protect them," Moga- Kennedy added.

The issue goes to committee Wednesday.

