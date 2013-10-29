Police searching for suspect responsible for teen homicide in Slavic Village

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 17-year-old black male.

The incident occurred today at approximately 6:30 P.M. in the area of E. 71st and Chambers Ave.

While CPD was patrolling the area, gunshots were fired and a victim was found with gunshot wounds to the chest.

EMS was then notified and responded to the scene.

The teen was transported to MetroHealth, where he died from the gunshot injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim and the suspect were involved in a physical dispute.

During the dispute, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is being described as a black male, in his late teens, early twenties.

CPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 with any information.

