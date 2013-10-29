Two arrested, accused of raping a child in Barberton

An investigation by Barberton Police has led to the arrest of two people.

Police say Jacob L. Singleton, 33, stole the drug Trazadone, a prescription sleeping aid/anti-depressant, from a family member and gave it to Cecilia Lower, 30.

Police say Singleton then told Cecilia to give the drug to a female juvenile victim and also told her to engage the child in sexual contact of various measures, photograph the events and then send the pictures back to him.

According to police Lower also administered a prescription medication to another juvenile. Police seized Lower and Singleton's cell phone, sexual stimulation devices, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Singleton was charged with one count of complicity to commit rape (victim under the age of 13) and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Lower, of 31 NE Barberton, was charged with one count of rape (victim under the age 13), one count of rape (administering a drug abuse), one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Both appeared in Barberton Municipal Court and were give $1,000,000 cash bonds and transferred to the Summit County Jail.

Singleton, of Ott Drive, New Franklin, is set to appear in Barberton Municipal Court on 10/30/2013 at 1:00.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges against both are pending.

