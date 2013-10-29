4 years Later: Community members remember Anthony Sowell's 11 victims

Cleveland, OH (WOIO) - THIS JUST IN: A Cleveland judge has set bond at $5 million dollars for Anthony Sowell. Sowell is currently being held on five charges of aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping and assault.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new court filing shows a growing number of families want the right to question accused serial killer Anthony Sowell.

The home of serial killer Anthony Sowell has been demolished. It took crews around two hours to completely tear down the Imperial Avenue house. Trucks are now on site to haul away the debris. Once filled, the trucks will be led by police escort to a Garfield Heights recycling plant.

We've uncovered new arguments in the push for the State to execute serial killer Anthony Sowell.

Some family members of the victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell are filing an appeal to a lawsuit against the city.

Families of Anthony Sowell's victims will be holding a 10:30 a.m. news conference on Imperial Avenue.

Members of the Cleveland community came together Tuesday evening to remember the victims of Anthony Sowell.

Sowell is currently on death row for the killings of 11 women in his home, on Imperial Ave.

It's been four years since the deadly discovery on Cleveland's East side.

Among the crowd Tuesday was Joann Moore. Moore's sister Janice Webb was one of the victims of Sowell.

"She's gone but she's definitely not forgotten," Moore said.

It was on E. 123rd and Imperial Ave. where the first victim's were discovered exactly four years ago today.

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed was also among the crowd.

"If we forget these 11 women, we forget the women on 93rd. We forget the women on the West side. And we forget all the women that have been harmed, maimed and killed in this city," Reed said.

A family member of one of Sowell's victim's was upset that there's no memorial in the neighborhood where the bodies were found.

"This is what's here and this is shameful. Four years later and this is what they have here. This factory is still here. Abandoned. This house is still here. It's just sad. I'm just so ashamed to say that I live in Cleveland because of the way that the city has treated my family over the years," Donnita Carmichael said.

