NOW HIRING! CMSD to hold Job Fair Wednesday afternoon

Good news for full-time teachers and paraprofessionals. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is hiring!

The district is holding a job fair on Wednesday afternoon. The job fair is from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Barbara Byrd Bennett Professional Development Center located on Lakeshore Blvd. in Bratenahl.

Educators specializing in Science, Math, English, Special Education, and Spanish/French Educators are encouraged to attend.

Applicants must bring a valid teaching license/permit, resume and three professional references.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.