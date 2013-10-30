Good Wednesday morning NE Ohio. TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy High 63

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy High 63

Tonight: Cloudy Chance of rain showers 40% Low: mid-low 50s

Thursday: Cloudy windy and rainy. Some severe storms in the late PM with gusting winds High:72

Trick-or-Treaters: it's not pretty.... the rain is at a 100%. 7pm: wind gusts up to 33 mpg, rain and thunderstorms. Temp:63

