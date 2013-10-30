Akron worker Chris Watterson dies in fall from bucket truck - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron worker dies in fall from bucket truck

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of an Akron worker.

Chris Watterson, 59, was putting up metal siding at a business on Emerling Avenue on Tuesday morning when he reportedly fell approximately 15 feet from a bucket truck.

The Columbus man was taken to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly