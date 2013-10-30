Medical Examiner identifies teen killed in Slavic Village

Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect responsible for the homicide of a 17-year-old male Tuesday. The suspect fled on foot in the Slavic Village area after the incident.

Police searching for suspect responsible for teen homicide in Slavic Village

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the teen killed in Slavic Village.

Allen Demartae, 17, was shot in the chest in the area of East 71st and Chambers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The preliminary investigation shows Demartae and the suspect were involved in a physical dispute. During the dispute, the suspect pulled a gun and fired.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

