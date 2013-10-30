Sex offender accused in cold case killings goes before a judge

Sex offender on trial for a separate sexual assault is now being questioned about the remains found in the search of Christina Adkins.

There's an eerie connection between a man questioned about Christina Adkins and the remains found off I-490. Police say that he was also questioned about a woman found dead off I-490 back in 1994.

Sex offender with creepy past is questioned about Christina Adkins

On Friday, October 18, Crime Scene Investigators were at the home of suspected killer and rapist Elias Acevedo.

Cold case investigation heats up after suspect is indicted

Elias Acevedo, Sr. pleaded not guilty to 293 counts; including aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Elias Acevedo, Sr. Is scheduled to go on trial today on unrelated charges of rape and kidnapping. He is also scheduled to be arraigned on the 293 counts in connection with two cold case murders.

Justice for Christina Adkins and Pamela Pemberton. A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted convicted sex offender Elias Acevedo, Sr. Thursday in a 293 count indictment.

FBI Officials announced a press conference will be taking place in less than an hour. Authorities say the press conference is in regards to today's county indictment of Elias Acevedo, Sr.

The family of Christina Adkins held a memorial service for her on Sunday, October 27 at the Scranton Road Bible Church.

The suspect accused in two cold case murders was in court Wednesday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

Elias Acevedo, Sr. is accused of aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say the convicted sex offender killed Pamela Pemberton in October of 1994. Her body was found near Clark Field.

Acevedo has also been linked by the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force to the disappearance of Christina Adkins. Adkins went missing in January of 1995. She was last seen on West 25th Street. She was 18-years-old and five months pregnant.

The Medical Examiner confirmed the remains found under the I-90 - I-490 interchange on October 11 were that of the pregnant teenager.

Acevedo, Sr. is currently jailed on $5M bond. His next pre-trial is set for Nov. 18. A trial date may be set at that time.

