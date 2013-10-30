Elias Acevedo, Sr. goes before a judge - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sex offender accused in cold case killings goes before a judge

The suspect accused in two cold case murders was in court Wednesday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing. 

Elias Acevedo, Sr. is accused of aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say the convicted sex offender killed Pamela Pemberton in October of 1994. Her body was found near Clark Field.

Acevedo has also been linked by the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force to the disappearance of Christina Adkins. Adkins went missing in January of 1995. She was last seen on West 25th Street. She was 18-years-old and five months pregnant.

The Medical Examiner confirmed the remains found under the I-90 - I-490 interchange on October 11 were that of the pregnant teenager.

Acevedo, Sr. is currently jailed on $5M bond. His next pre-trial is set for Nov. 18. A trial date may be set at that time.

