Nestle Pizza is moving to Solon

Nestle USA confirmed that the company is relocating its Nestle Pizza Division from its present location in Northbrook, Illinois to Solon, Ohio.

Nestle expects to add approximately 250 jobs to the state of Ohio, where nearly 2,500 employees are already employed.

Employees in Northbrook were notified of the decision to move the business last week. The majority will be offered the opportunity to relocate to Ohio.

The Nestle Pizza Division also operates two pizza production bakeries in the cities of Little Chute and Medford, both in Wisconsin. These facilities and their employees will not be relocating to Ohio.

The move is expected to be completed by the summer of 2014.

In 2010, Nestle acquired pizza brands from Kraft Foods for $3.7 billion, giving Nestle the lead in the frozen pizza category. Nestle added America's most popular pizza brands such as DIGIORNO® (the #1 frozen pizza brand in the U.S.), CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN®, TOMBSTONE® and JACK's® to their roster.

The company already led the frozen prepared foods category with STOUFFER'S®, LEAN CUISINE®, HOT POCKETS® and LEAN POCKETS® brands.

Effective January 1, 2014, John Carmichael is to become President of Nestle Pizza once he returns from his assignment as Nestle Zone Americas Deputy in Vevey, Switzerland.

Also on January 1, 2014, Paul Bakus, the current President of Nestle Pizza, will become the President of Corporate Affairs for Nestle in the Market.

