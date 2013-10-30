3 women arrested for stealing Halloween costumes

On Tuesday, October 29, Mayfield Heights Police arrested three women after they stole several Halloween costumes from Party Place.

An employee reported that the women fled the scene in a black Lincoln sedan.

Shortly after their departure from the store, officers spotted the same vehicle getting onto the entrance ramp of I-271.

The car was stopped and it is reported that the patrolling officer observed a generous amount of store merchandise in plain sight.

The officer also noticed a mason jar full of marijuana in the vehicle.

All three were arrested for stealing $315 worth of Halloween costumes.

The driver was also cited for the marijuana and driving while under suspension.

