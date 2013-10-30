3 women arrested for stealing Halloween costumes - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

3 women arrested for stealing Halloween costumes

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

On Tuesday, October 29, Mayfield Heights Police arrested three women after they stole several Halloween costumes from Party Place.

An employee reported that the women fled the scene in a black Lincoln sedan.

Shortly after their departure from the store, officers spotted the same vehicle getting onto the entrance ramp of I-271. 

The car was stopped and it is reported that the patrolling officer observed a generous amount of store merchandise in plain sight.

The officer also noticed a mason jar full of marijuana in the vehicle.

All three were arrested for stealing $315 worth of Halloween costumes.

The driver was also cited for the marijuana and driving while under suspension.

