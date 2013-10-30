Great Lakes Brewery says vandals didn't get into the brewery

Seems Thursday's first snow is fitting as Christmas arrives for many Clevelanders!

Cleveland Police are still looking for the vandals who stole five hundred feet of copper electrical cable from the Great Lakes Brewery on Market Avenue on Oct. 21.





"These guys aren't gonna steal Christmas Ale. No, Christmas Ale is doing just fine. The beer making is OK, everything is OK. The vandals fortunately did not get into our facility at all, they didn't get into the brewery, they didn't get into the restaurant, " says Marissa DeSantis, spokesperson for Great Lakes Brewery.





Only the brew pub and the offices were affected for a few hours until electric service could be restored.

The suspects are described as three individuals wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark colored pants. If you recognize them in the surveillance picture, contact Cleveland Police.



